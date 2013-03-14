版本:
DirecTV drops out of bidding for Vivendi's GVT

March 14 DirecTV, the largest U.S. satellite television provider has decided to end its pursuit of Vivendi's GVT.

A DirecTV spokesman confirmed on Thursday that the company chose to "not to move forward in its pursuit of GVT and has withdrawn from the process."

Reuters had reported on Feb. 28 that the only other bidder in the GVT auction process besides DirecTV was a consortium of buyout firms led by KKR & CO.
