DirecTV adds fewer quarterly US subscribers than expected

Feb 16 Satellite TV provider DirecTV
added fewer subscribers than expected in the fourth
quarter in the United States, but added more than expected in
Latin America, as it pushed further into Brazil and Mexico, its
hottest growth markets.
DirecTV added 125,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter as
its churn rate increased to 1.52 percent. Analysts were
expecting 176,000 subscribers would be added in the quarter,
with a churn rate of 1.49 percent, according to StreetAccount
data.
In Latin America, the company added 590,000 subscribers,
which beat analysts' forecasts of 528,0000 according to
StreetAccount.
DirecTV's revenue rose 13 percent to $7.46 billion, beating
analysts' estimates of $7.41 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its net income rose to $718 million, or $1.02 per share,
compared with $618 million, or 74 cents per share a year
earlier.
