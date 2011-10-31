UPDATE 1-DirecTV to continue airing Fox shows

Oct 31 DirecTV Group DTV.O, the largest U.S. satellite TV provider, said on Monday it will continue carrying all shows by Fox Networks, a week after a dispute broke out between the two over carriage fees.

Fox, which is owned by News Corp (NWSA.O), had asked DirecTV's customers to pay 40 percent more for the same channels they already received, DirecTV said on Oct. 21, and this could have led to DirecTV discontinuing all Fox channels from Nov. 1. [ID:nL3Ell0IZ]

"We both know the past ten days have been challenging, but we're pleased that both sides could eventually come together to ensure our viewers continue to enjoy Fox programming," the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)