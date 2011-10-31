UPDATE 1-DirecTV to continue airing Fox shows

Oct 31 DirecTV Group DTV.O, the largest U.S.
satellite TV provider, said on Monday it will continue carrying
all shows by Fox Networks, a week after a dispute broke out
between the two over carriage fees.
Fox, which is owned by News Corp (NWSA.O), had asked
DirecTV's customers to pay 40 percent more for the same
channels they already received, DirecTV said on Oct. 21, and
this could have led to DirecTV discontinuing all Fox channels
from Nov. 1. [ID:nL3Ell0IZ]
"We both know the past ten days have been challenging, but
we're pleased that both sides could eventually come together to
ensure our viewers continue to enjoy Fox programming," the
companies said in a statement.
