DirecTV says probe finds irregularities at Latin America unit

June 27 DirecTV said an internal investigation found that some employees at its Latin America unit improperly credited various subscriber accounts to reduce or eliminate balances owed by subscribers, artificially reducing subscriber attrition.

Based on initial results of the investigation, the satellite TV provider estimates that the number of Sky Brasil subscribers at Dec. 31, 2012 would have been about 100,000 lower than previously reported. The subscriber count at March 31 would have been about 200,000 lower. ()
