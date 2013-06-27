DirecTV says probe finds irregularities at Latin America unit

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer says entered into exclusive discussions with Castik Capital for transport services unit
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
June 27 DirecTV said an internal investigation found that some employees at its Latin America unit improperly credited various subscriber accounts to reduce or eliminate balances owed by subscribers, artificially reducing subscriber attrition.
Based on initial results of the investigation, the satellite TV provider estimates that the number of Sky Brasil subscribers at Dec. 31, 2012 would have been about 100,000 lower than previously reported. The subscriber count at March 31 would have been about 200,000 lower. ()
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
* Cleantech Solutions International regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.