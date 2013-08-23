DirecTV looks at changing NFL Sunday Ticket in survey

Aug 23 DirecTV is considering offering different
pricing plans for the NFL Sunday Ticket package and is asking
consumers about how much they would pay for new versions of its
exclusive football package, including a cheaper Internet-only
option.
Investors and analysts are watching to see whether DirecTV
will renew its contract with the National Football
League, estimated to be worth $1 billion annually. The current
agreement is due to expire at the end of the 2014 season. Google
was reportedly talking to the NFL about stepping in and buying
the rights for itself, according to media reports. [ID:
nL2N0GM27N]
The current DirecTV offer allows subscribers to watch
football games outside of their local markets on Sundays. The
exclusive package, which costs subscribers about $300 a year, is
an important tool for DirecTV to attract new subscribers and the
company has said about 2 million people receive the service.
BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield posted the DirecTV survey in
a research note on the Internet on Friday. The survey asks
DirecTV customers whether they would be interested in a mobile
and online NFL Sunday ticket that would be cheaper and more
accessible than its current product.
A DirecTV spokesman confirmed the survey's authenticity.
In the questionnaire, DirecTV offers options as low as $26
per month for the Internet-only version. It also proposed a "My
Team" package where subscribers would choose their favorite team
and just have access to those games every Sunday, paying less
than they would for the entire league lineup.
DirecTV is tinkering with its pricing and examining the
business model of its NFL deal to gauge whether it is worth
securing a new contract with the league, Greenfield said.
"They're trying to figure out whether there's a way to
market a digital product and reach a wider audience if they
price it cheaper or different," he said.
DirecTV began offering online packages for Sunday Ticket in
2007, but did not promote them heavily.
It has also allowed customers the option to stream Sunday
Ticket through Sony's PlayStation video game console.
While a company spokesman declined to comment on current
negotiations, DirecTV, a longtime critic of escalating sports
programming costs, sounded upbeat on its chances to renew its
contract on its quarterly earnings call with analysts.
Chief Executive Mike White said on the Aug. 1 call that
DirecTV was having "constructive discussions" with the NFL and
"Sunday ticket will stay with us for the long haul."