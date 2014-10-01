UPDATE 2-DirecTV keeps NFL Sunday Ticket in $1.5 bln a year deal

(Adds details on AT&T bid; updates shares)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Oct 1 DirecTV extended its
exclusive contract to sell the Sunday Ticket package of National
Football League games, and sources said the company will pay
$1.5 billion a year to keep the popular offering that has helped
attract subscribers.
The agreement announced on Wednesday removes a potential
roadblock to AT&T Inc's proposed $48.5 billion purchase of
the satellite TV provider. AT&T had the right to pull out of the
deal if DirecTV was unable to renew its Sunday Ticket pact.
Sources familiar with the agreement said DirecTV's annual
payments to the NFL would average $1.5 billion for eight years.
DirecTV sells the package of Sunday games to its subscribers
for about $300 a year, a key marketing advantage over cable TV
competitors. Roughly 2 million people receive the service, which
allows them to watch games outside of their local markets.
NFL games rank among the most-viewed shows on television.
Americans are tuning in at even greater numbers this year than
last year, according to early season ratings, a sign that a
domestic violence scandal has not dented the league's overall
popularity.
DirecTV pays an estimated $1 billion annually for its
current Sunday Ticket rights, which were set to expire at the
end of the 2014-2015 season.
The new agreement expands DirecTV's rights to stream the
games live on mobile devices and broadband. The company will
continue to broadcast the NFL Red Zone Channel and the DirecTV
Fantasy Zone channel.
The cost increase DirecTV will pay is at the low end of the
company's guidance to investors, a DirecTV spokesman said.
Regulators are still reviewing AT&T's proposed purchase of
DirecTV.
Shares of DirecTV rose $1.16, or 1.3 percent, in after-hours
trading to $87.75.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa
Shumaker)