DirecTV says multiple channels facing audio, video loss

March 8 DirecTV, the satellite TV provider owned by No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc, said multiple national channels were experiencing loss of audio and video.

"We're working to restore your service," the company tweeted through its Twitter handle @DIRECTVService. (bit.ly/1UQtvkI)

AT&T bought DirecTV for $48.5 billion last year, making it the world's No. 1 pay-TV operator with 45 million video subscribers, including Mexico and Latin America, at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)