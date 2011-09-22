DirecTV customer growth "very good" in Q3 -- CEO

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Leading U.S. satellite TV provider DirecTV Group DTV.O is having a "very, very good" third quarter in terms of subscriber growth, Chief Executive Mike White said on Thursday.

"We're very pleased with the trends we've seen with gross adds and customer churn," White said at a Goldman Sachs investor conference.

Customer churn is a metric used to measure the rate at which customers cancel their subscriptions. White said the customer churn numbers for the quarter had been "excellent."

The former PepsiCo executive said the quarter was helped partly by his decision to give away DirecTV's exclusive package of NFL football games, NFL Sunday Ticket, to new customers as a one-year promotion.

The strategy to win sports fans from rival satellite company Dish Network Corp (DISH.O), as well as cable and telephone competitors appears to be bearing fruit.

White said the NFL Sunday Ticket promotion was not undertaken because of the current macroeconomic pressures that all pay-TV companies are facing. He pointed out that, because the company pays a fixed amount to the NFL for the programming rights, it makes no difference if DirecTV gives it away in the hope of retaining the new customers after the promotion expires.

The Sunday Ticket give-away has already caused controversy with rivals. Last month, Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) sued DirecTV over what it claimed were "false ads" for the Sunday Ticket promotion. A Federal judge later denied Comcast's request for a restraining order. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; editing by Andre Grenon)