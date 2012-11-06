CORRECTED-DirecTV adds fewer Q3 subscribers than expected

(Corrects third sentence to show that DirecTV lost subscribers
in the second quarter and not the first quarter)
By Liana B. Baker
Nov 6 Satellite TV provider DirecTV's
profit and revenue rose in the third quarter, but it added fewer
subscribers in the United States than analysts had expected.
For the three months ended Sept. 30, DirecTV added 67,000
subscribers. Analysts on average had forecast 105,000 additions,
according to StreetAccount. The latest results follow the
company's first-ever quarterly loss of U.S. subscribers, which
occurred in the second quarter.
In Latin America, it added 543,000 new subscribers, which
fell short of analysts' estimates of 575,000 subscribers.
Net income rose to $565 million, or 90 cents per share,
compared with $516 million, or 70 cents per share, a year
earlier. DirecTV's revenue rose 8 percent to $7.42 billion.
Analysts had projected revenue of $7.4 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Kenneth Barry)