UPDATE 1-Viacom dispute hurts DirecTV in third quarter

* DirecTV says July dispute with Viacom increased Q3 churn
* No. 1 satellite provider misses EPS estimates by 3 cents
* Company increased revenue per subscriber in Q3
By Liana B. Baker
Nov 6 Satellite TV provider DirecTV saw
more U.S. subscribers than expected cancel in the quarter due to
a programming dispute with Viacom that blacked out channels such
as Nickelodeon and MTV for nine days in July.
The U.S. churn rate, or cancellation rate, in the third
quarter increased to 1.74 percent from 1.62 percent a year ago,
which the company said was driven by its dispute with Viacom.
Analysts expected a churn rate of 1.68, according to Street
Account.
DirecTV's 20 million customers lost 26 Viacom networks in
July, a programming blackout unprecedented in size, length and
scope. The two companies reached a new deal on July 20 that
restored the networks back to DirecTV customers.
DirecTV's competitor, Dish Network, said on Tuesday
it lost a better-than-expected 19,000 subscribers and reported a
quarterly loss due to litigation expenses.
DirecTV said it generated higher average revenue per
subscriber in the United States and strong subscriber growth in
Latin America, where revenue increased by 8 percent, slightly
ahead of estimates.
For the three months ended Sept. 30, DirecTV added 67,000
subscribers. Analysts, on average, looked for 105,000 additions,
according to StreetAccount. The latest results followed the
company's first-ever quarterly loss of U.S. subscribers, which
occurred in the first quarter.
The third quarter usually sees a boost from DirecTV's "NFL
Sunday Ticket" package, a premium sports deal that lets
subscribers watch out-of-market football games on Sundays.
In Latin America, where the company sees much higher growth,
it added 543,000 new subscribers, but fell short of analysts'
estimates of 575,000 subscribers.
Net income rose to $565 million, or 90 cents per share, from
$516 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier. DirecTV
missed analysts' estimates of 93 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DirecTV posted average revenue per subscriber of $96.41 -
$2.01 higher than in the second quarter.