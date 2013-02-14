版本:
DirecTV's fourth-quarter profit, revenue rises

Feb 14 Satellite TV provider DirecTV on Thursday said its profit and revenue rose in the fourth quarter after it added 103,000 net subscribers.

Net income attributable to DirecTV rose to $942 million, or $1.55 per share, compared with $718 million, or $1.02 per share a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $8.05 billion. Analysts were expecting $8.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the United States, it added 103,000 net subscribers. In Latin America, the greatest driver of its business, it added 658,000 NET subscribers.

The company also authorized a new $4 billion stock repurchase program.

In December, DirecTV Group said its service fees will rise an average 4.5 percent in February due to increasing programming costs.

