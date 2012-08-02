DirecTV loses more U.S. subscribers than expected

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Satellite TV provider DirecTV's profit and revenue rose in the second quarter but it lost more subscribers in the United States than analysts had expected.
For the three months ended June 30, DirecTV lost 52,000 subscribers. Analysts on average had forecast a loss of 36,000, according to StreetAccount data.
In Latin America, it added 645,000 new subscribers, which beat analysts' estimates of 549,000 subscribers.
Net income rose to $711 million, or $1.09 per share, from $701 million, or 91 cents a share, a year earlier. DirecTV's revenue rose 9 percent to $7.2 billion. Analysts had projected revenue of $7.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.