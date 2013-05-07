UPDATE 2-DirecTV beats estimates on LatAm growth, shares jump

By Liana B. Baker
May 7 Satellite TV provider DirecTV
easily beat estimates for the first quarter on Tuesday, as
better-than-expected growth in Latin America helped offset the
negative effects of a currency devaluation in Venezuela, sending
shares up 6.7 percent.
The largest U.S. satellite television company, with more
than 20 million customers, managed to boost subscribers just as
cable companies have been losing video customers.
In the United States, DirecTV added 21,000 net subscribers.
Wall Street looked for 25,000 net subscribers, on average,
according to StreetAccount. It increased its average revenue per
subscriber by $4.06 from a year ago to $96.05.
"DirecTV U.S. puts up good showing in a tough situation,"
said Brean Capital analyst Todd Mitchell.
In Latin America, it added 583,000 subscribers in the
quarter, while analysts polled by StreetAccount expected some
519,000 subscribers.
Shares rose $3.89 to $61.85.
Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable lost
tens of thousands of net video subscribers in the first quarter.
Mitchell said DirecTV made more money off its subscribers by
charging higher advanced service fees, instituting price
increases and adding more events and movies for customers to
buy.
DirecTV executives will speak to investors later Tuesday on
a conference call.
The company's earnings were stronger than even the most
optimistic of 18 Wall Street estimates, and shares rose 3.4
percent in premarket trading.
DirecTV took a $166 million charge in the quarter related to
the devaluation of the Venezuelan currency in February. Much of
DirecTV's subscriber growth in recent years has stemmed from
Latin America, where it has been tapping into an expanding
middle class with more spending power in countries like Brazil.
It also operates in Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile and
Ecuador.
Net income attributable to DirecTV was $690 million, or
$1.20 per share, compared with $731 million, or $1.07 per share,
a year ago. Earnings per share rose, even though profit fell as
the company's share count declined sharply.
Revenue jumped 8 percent to $7.58 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of
$7.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.