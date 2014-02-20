版本:
DirecTV adds fewer U.S. subscribers in fourth quarter

Feb 20 Satellite TV provider DirecTV added fewer customers in the United States and Latin America, its largest growth area, in the fourth quarter.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $810 million, or $1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $942 million, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $8.59 billion.

U.S. net subscriber additions fell to 93,000 from 103,000 a year earlier, while new customers in Latin America dropped to 231,000 from 658,000.
