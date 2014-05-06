DirecTV adds fewer U.S. subscribers in 1st-qtr

BRIEF-Hexcel Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 DirecTV, the No.1 U.S. satellite TV provider, reported fewer net customer additions in the United States in the first quarter due to a rise in disconnections.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $561 million, or $1.09 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $690 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.86 billion, just short of the average analyst estimate of $7.91 billion.
U.S. net subscriber additions fell to 12,000. Analysts were expecting net additions of 14,000, according to market research firm StreetAccount. (Reporting by Liana Baker and Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* SITO Mobile Ltd - with appointment of Robinson, SITO board will be temporarily increased to six directors
* Datawatch announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results