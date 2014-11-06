DirecTV revenue rises on higher U.S. subscription fees

BRIEF-U.S. Cellular sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $500 mln
Nov 6 DirecTV, the No. 1 U.S. satellite TV provider, reported a 6.3 percent rise in third-quarter revenue as it earned more from each subscriber in the United States.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $611 million, or $1.21 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $699 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $8.37 billion from $7.88 billion.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) in the United States rose to $107.27 from $102.37 a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $4.9 billion the prior quarter as smaller increases in market interest rates resulted in smaller gains on its derivatives and credit-related income.
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.