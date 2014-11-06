版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 20:44 BJT

DirecTV revenue rises on higher U.S. subscription fees

Nov 6 DirecTV, the No. 1 U.S. satellite TV provider, reported a 6.3 percent rise in third-quarter revenue as it earned more from each subscriber in the United States.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $611 million, or $1.21 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $699 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $8.37 billion from $7.88 billion.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) in the United States rose to $107.27 from $102.37 a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐