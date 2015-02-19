DirecTV revenue rises 3.8 pct

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
Feb 19 DirecTV, the No.1 U.S. satellite TV company, posted a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more in the United States and added more subscribers there than expected.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $778 million, or $1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $810 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $8.92 billion from $8.59 billion.
Average revenue per user in the United States rose to $117.30 from $111.74 a year earlier.
U.S. net subscriber additions jumped to 149,000 from 93,000 a year earlier, DirecTV said on Thursday.
Analysts expected net additions of 56,000, according to market research firm StreetAccount. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab