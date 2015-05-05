REFILE-DirecTV revenue rises 4 pct

BRIEF-Alamos reports Q1 revenue of $121 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
(Corrects to "bought" from "brought" in last paragraph)
May 5 DirecTV, the No. 1 U.S. satellite TV company, posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added 279,000 subscribers and earned more from each user.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $730 million, or $1.44 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $561 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
DirecTV, which is being bought out by telecom company AT&T Inc, said revenue rose to $8.14 billion from $7.86 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 ready-mixed concrete revenue increased 22.9 pct to $275.5 million
SAO PAULO, May 4 Ambev SA, the Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, reflecting rapid growth in costs that offset a decline in financial expenses and higher volumes.