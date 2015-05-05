版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 5日 星期二 22:06 BJT

REFILE-DirecTV revenue rises 4 pct

(Corrects to "bought" from "brought" in last paragraph)

May 5 DirecTV, the No. 1 U.S. satellite TV company, posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added 279,000 subscribers and earned more from each user.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $730 million, or $1.44 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $561 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

DirecTV, which is being bought out by telecom company AT&T Inc, said revenue rose to $8.14 billion from $7.86 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐