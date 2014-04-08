版本:
DirecTV to resume hosting The Weather Channel from Wednesday

April 8 Satellite TV provider DirecTV said on Tuesday that it would resume airing The Weather Channel from Wednesday, ending a nearly three-month dispute.

The Weather Company, the channel's parent, said on Jan. 14 that the channel would no longer be available on DirecTV, blaming the company for failing to agree to a market-based carriage deal.

Under the new agreement, the channel agreed to cut reality programming by half on weekdays, the two companies said.

DirecTV customers will now be able to view instant local weather and watch the channel's video-programming on multiple devices.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
