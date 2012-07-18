Pay-TV distributors no longer seen as lone bad guy in disputes

* Subscribers realize blackouts not just distributors' fault
* Frequency of disputes prompt rethink of 'cable guy' blame
* Viacom says talks with DirecTV have 'broken down'
By Yinka Adegoke and Liana B. Baker
July 18 It's conventional wisdom that everyone
hates their cable and satellite television provider. But is that
really the case?
As demonstrated by the latest programming disputes between
DirecTV Group and Viacom Inc and between Dish
Network Corp and AMC Networks, subscribers
appear to be realizing that losing access to their favorite
channels isn't necessarily the distributor's fault. Or at least
the distributors appear to be doing a better job than the
programmers of winning the public relations battle.
Though DirecTV customers have been without MTV, Nickelodeon,
Comedy Channel, and other Viacom networks for more than a week
now--the longest-ever blackout of Viacom-owned networks--the
distributor has only seen a small number of its subscribers
cancel service, according to its top programming negotiator,
Derek Chang.
Chang told Reuters that his company is sensing a change in
the way customers perceive DirecTV's role in bringing shows to
consumers.
"They understand there are costs we have to pay to get this
programming to them," said Chang.
While Chang said talks with Viacom were "making progress,"
Viacom said in a blog post Wednesday that they have "broken
down" and have "moved backwards significantly and created more
obstacles" to an agreement. DirecTV shot back that it did not
want to spend an additional half a billion dollars on the movie
channel EPIX, which it said was included in a deal that Viacom
put on the table.
Ultimately, programming disputes are about money, with
distributors usually balking at the size or terms of the price
increases they have to pay the programmers, known in industry
parlance as "carriage fees." Programmers, for their part,
complain of the rising costs to produce the shows that viewers
love and that drive subscribers, and thus revenue, to
distributors in the first place. After all, there is no value in
a distributor that lacks content to distribute.
A Viacom spokesman said, for instance, it had the most
watched networks on DirecTV over the course of their previous
seven-year deal and is trying to get prices in line with what
other distributors pay.
Dish Network Corp subscribers, meanwhile, are missing this
summer's most anticipated drama series, "Breaking Bad," because
it has blacked out AMC Networks from its systems. And Time
Warner Cable Inc customers have lost 15 broadcast
stations owned by Hearst Corp in 13 markets.
Cable operators in the past typically bore the brunt of most
disputes. But, as a result of the increasing frequency and
larger scale with which these so-called carriage disputes have
taken place in the last five years, signs are emerging that
suggest consumers are starting to rethink their knee-jerk
reaction of blaming the 'cable guy' with which they have a
relationship.
That's because subscribers are beginning to wise up to the
fact that even if they dropped DirecTV for Dish or Time Warner
Cable, they could very well run into another blackout with the
new distributor.
Time Warner Cable, the second-largest cable operator,
started drawing its customers' attention to the futility of
switching pay-TV providers in 2008, in a programming fee battle
with Walt Disney Co.
"People are beginning to understand that at some point in
time their cable or satellite company is going to be involved in
a dispute with a program maker," said Time Warner Cable
programming chief Melinda Witmer.
Of course that hasn't stopped DirecTV's or Dish's rivals
from trying to poach their customers, or Viacom and AMC from
encouraging their fans to switch to other providers.
BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield noted that Comcast Corp
and Dish are among those currently executing a
'vulture' strategy utilizing advertisements to target DirecTV
customers who might be frustrated with missing "Snooki and
JWOWW" or "Dora the Explorer."
For its part, Viacom is running regular local radio spots,
online display ads and even a full-page ad in the front section
of Sunday's New York Times advising DirecTV customers they could
switch to other providers that have Viacom's channels.
But poach-or-switch campaigns are losing their
effectiveness, said brand consultant Adam Hanft, of Hanft
Projects, who worked with Viacom about a decade ago.
"Because there are so many battles, consumers are now less
likely to jump and switch because they think it will be
settled," said Hanft. "Consumers shrug and say, 'if I switch to
Time Warner, they are going to have a fight with someone else.'"
There was some evidence for and against that claim on social
media outlets like Twitter and Facebook, where customers
expressed their frustration with both DirecTV and Viacom.
One DirecTV customer, Ronnie Sherard, a father of two in
Jacksonville, Florida, said his children miss Nickelodeon but
have been watching the Disney Channel as well as PBS Sprout as
replacements.
"The propaganda campaign put on by Viacom - the slander
campaign - is really making me side more to DirecTV because it
seems on the business side of it, DirecTV has been more mature
about the whole thing," he told Reuters.
Social media are helping distributors like DirecTV spread the
word about the role programmers play in network blackouts. But
it isn't enough, according to marketing consultant Peter
Shankman.
"If you have 100 people tweeting '#DIRECTVHasMyBack,' there
might be millions of other people pissed off they can't get
their shows because they have DirecTV and that's what they pay
for," Shankman said. "If you aren't getting the service you want
from DirecTV and you are paying DirecTV, you are going to be
pissed at DirecTV."