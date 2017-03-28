Disasters cost insurers $54 bln, economy $175 bln in 2016 - Swiss Re

ZURICH, March 28 Disasters cost insurers $54 billion in 2016 and created total economic losses of $175 billion, reinsurer Swiss Re said in a revised study on Tuesday.

"The losses in 2016 – both economic and insured – were the highest since 2012 and reversed the downtrend of the last four years," the world's second-largest reinsurer said.

The group said natural catastrophes and man-made disasters claimed 11,000 lives last year.

The figures showed an increase on initial estimates provided by the group in mid-December, which placed financial losses above $158 billion and insured losses at $49 billion at least.

In its annual natural catastrophe review released in early January, Munich Re said insurers paid out around $50 billion for natural disaster claims last year. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)