ETF controversy puts online brokers in odd spot

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 2 The recent controversy over
leveraged and inverse exchange-traded products has put
self-directed brokerage firms, like Charles Schwab Corp
, Fidelity Investments and TD Ameritrade in a
awkward position.
On one hand, their business proposition rests on providing
products for do-it-yourself investors. But with increasing
scrutiny over complex products like exchange-traded notes and
leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs), these firms
run the risk of being sued if they don't go out of their way to
make sure customers know what they are buying.
"All of the major discount brokerages are trying to figure
this out," said Scott Burns, director of ETF research at
Morningstar Inc. "The challenge is (that) they want to
be the facilitator for all of investors' trades, but they are
trying to figure out what their responsibilities are."
Leveraged and inverse ETFs are designed to amplify
short-term returns by using debt and derivatives and are
considered more suitable for professional traders than for
long-term retail investors or those with anything but a
high-risk investment profile. Such ETFs make up just $29.3
billion of the $1.15 trillion U.S. ETF market, according to
Lipper.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and
other regulators began issuing warnings in 2009 about the sale
of these investments worried that brokers were selling them to
customers with a conservative investment profile.
On Tuesday, Citigroup Inc Morgan Stanley, UBS
AG and Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay more
than $9.1 million in fines and restitution for selling leveraged
and inverse exchange-traded funds "without reasonable
supervision," according to a FINRA statement.
Meanwhile, recent swings in an exchange-traded note that
makes bets on market volatility have drawn the attention of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA and the
Massachusetts attorney general. That focus came
after the Credit Suisse-managed VelocityShares Daily 2x
Short-Term ETN in April lost half its value in just two
days.
Some online brokerages are considering extra measures to
warn investors about the risks of such products before they buy.
TD Ameritrade is contemplating adding extra alerts
to make certain investors understand the complexities of
exchange-traded products designed for short-term traders, said
Ram Subramanian, head of products. TD Ameritrade has about 5.7
million funded brokerage accounts.
To educate customers, TD Ameritrade began adding Morningstar
content about leveraged and inverse ETFs and other complex
exchange-traded products to its website in early 2008. It has
also bolstered its own information on the topics, Subramanian
said.
The firm is discussing making alerts more prominent, but has
no plans to limit investor access to the products, he said.
Discount brokerage Charles Schwab Corp already has
an alert system that pops up a warning of the risks of leveraged
and inverse ETFs before a customer places trades.
But that alert simply says that such ETFs usually carry
higher maintenance requirements and that the fund may track an
index but trades like a stock on an exchange. A link that
invites customers to learn more offers an overview of buying and
borrowing against securities in a margin account.
Schwab, which has about 8.6 million active brokerage
accounts, said it is reviewing whether or not to add a warning
when a customer prepares to trade an ETN.
But neither TD Ameritrade nor Schwab is considering the more
extensive approach Fidelity Investments already takes.
The first time a Fidelity customer places an order for a
leveraged or inverse ETF or an ETN, they must agree to the terms
of a "designated investment agreement," which requires them to
state their risk profile. Only investors who say their
investment objective is "most aggressive," can trade leveraged
and inverse ETFs and ETNs.
Investors must also represent or agree that they are:
sophisticated and experienced, can afford to lose some or all of
their investment, will independently analyze the risks, and will
not rely on Fidelity for advice, information, or monitoring of
such investments now - or ever.
Each time the investor wants to make a subsequent trade of a
leveraged or inverse ETF or an ETN, they get a warning message
reminding them that they signed the agreement.
Leveraged and inverse ETFs also are not part of the firm's
ETF Screener, which includes about 1,000 ETFs.
"Generally...we have had a very robust process online to
make investors aware, and ensure that they acknowledge, any
risks that might exist with leveraged ETFs, or any other
leveraged or inverse exchange traded product," a Fidelity
spokesman said. Fidelity has about 13.7 million retail brokerage
accounts.