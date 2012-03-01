Retail investors jump back into stocks in February

* TD Ameritrade CEO says retail return "noticeable"
* Analysts expect 10-15 pct rise in DARTs in Feb
* BMO nudges up EPS estimates for discount brokers
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, March 1 Individual investors
moved back into the markets in February to take advantage of
rising stock prices as the economic recovery gained steam and
risk aversion eased, said the head of one of the top U.S.
discount brokers.
From mid-December through January, ongoing concerns over the
debt crisis in Europe and the effect it might have on the
fragile U.S. economy had many retail investors reluctant to
engage in the markets, said Fred Tomczyk, chief executive of TD
Ameritrade.
Stocks have been on the upswing for months, but retail
investors are typically slower to get back into the market after
a period of weakness than are big institutional traders.
"But the retail investor is now coming back to the market in
a noticeable way," said Tomczyk.
Actions by the European Central Bank to ensure liquidity in
its banking system, along with a raft of improving U.S. economic
indicators that included housing, employment, and consumer
confidence data, have helped the S&P 500 rally more than 9
percent this year.
"The market performance has sort of dragged individual
investors back in, but we need to see continued improvement in
the markets to keep up the momentum," said Richard Repetto, an
analyst at Sandler O'Neill + Partners.
Tomczyk echoed that sentiment and said the rising price of
oil was a growing concern among traders.
RETAIL RETURNS
TD Ameritrade is the top U.S. discount broker by trading
volume and is often seen as a proxy for the mood of Main Street
investors. It releases its trading figures for February later
this month, as do rivals Charles Schwab Corp and
E*Trade Financial.
David Chiaverini, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said
that based on his checks with private brokers, he expects that
daily average revenue trades (DARTs)- a closely watched industry
measure - at the discount brokers rose between 10 and 15 percent
in February from January.
"We believe the recent strong market performance coupled
with the return to lower volatility levels has retail investors
starting to wade back into the markets, and this should benefit
discount broker trading commissions," he said in a research
note.
BMO said it now expect DARTs to rise by 10 percent in the
first quarter over the fourth quarter from an earlier estimate
of a 3 percent rise.
Last year, trading fees made up over 40 percent of TD
Ameritrade's revenues. They made up nearly 30 percent of
revenues at E*Trade, and around 20 percent at Schwab.
BMO raised its estimates for earnings per share in the
current quarter for TD Ameritrade by 2 cents to 27 cents, and by
a penny for E*Trade and Schwab to 6 cents and 14 cents,
respectively.
Repetto said he too expects DARTs at the discount brokerages
to have risen 10 to 15 percent over January.
Mutual fund flows also suggest individual investors were
more active in February.
U.S. equity funds, not including ETFs, which tend to be used
more by institutional investors than retail investors, had $2.59
billion in inflows from the start of the month to Feb. 22,
according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
That compares to outflows of $1.7 billion in January and
outflows of $34.1 billion in December.