Bond bear market to boost Schwab, Ameritrade - UBS

* UBS says long-term bear market for bonds has begun
* Discount brokers, asset managers, exchanges could benefit
NEW YORK, March 16 A long-term bear market
in bonds is under way as a more durable global economic recovery
takes root, investment bank UBS said on Friday, noting that U.S.
discount brokerages Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade stand to
benefit from the rising yields.
The rock-bottom interest rates of the past few years have
cut into the profits that discount brokers like Charles Schwab
Corp and TD Ameritrade earn on customer cash
balances.
Schwab has also waived around $1 billion in money market
fund fees in the past two years, as the low rates being paid
could result in negative returns to clients if fees were
charged.
The U.S. Federal Reserve committed to keeping interest rates
at historic lows at least through late 2014 to help spur
economic growth, according to its statement on Tuesday after its
one-day policymaking meeting. The Fed cut its fed funds rate for
banks' overnight loans to a range of zero to 0.25 percent in
December 2008 and has held it there since.
But the improving markets are beginning to challenge that
commitment, UBS said in a research note.
"And based on the evidence and our forecasts, the Fed will
lose the challenge," the investment bank said, adding that it
believes a long-term bear market in bonds has begun.
BOTTOM-LINE SCENARIOS
In a separate note, UBS analyst Alex Kramm said that a trend
toward higher yields would have significant implications for
Schwab and TD Ameritrade.
A 50-basis-point rise in the fed funds rate would increase
earnings per share, or EPS, in 2013 at Schwab by 17 cents and at
TD Ameritrade by 7 cents, while a 100-basis-point rise would
increase 2013 EPS by 50 cents at Schwab and 21 cents at TD
Ameritrade, he said.
UBS said it does not expect the Fed's policy change soon,
but "the trend toward higher yields in the months, quarters and
years ahead is established."
U.S. Treasuries suffered their worst sell-off in four months
this week following a raft of upbeat economic data that has also
fueled a rally in U.S. stocks. On Thursday, the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index closed above 1,400 for the first time
since the 2008 financial crisis.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was at
about 2.3 percent, up around 60 basis points since September.
Kramm also said that asset managers like T Rowe Price Group
would benefit as flows continue to shift out of bonds
and into equities, and that the interest-rate businesses of
exchange operators NYSE Euronext and CME Group
could see heightened demand.
UBS acknowledged that an unexpected economic slowdown in the
United States or abroad, or an oil supply shock, could derail
its forecast.
"But we are prepared to eat humble pie because, at this
juncture, our conviction is that the bear market call for bonds
is right. And it is one of those once-in-a-decade calls," it
said.