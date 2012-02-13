Israel's IDB seeks to merge Koor, Discount Investment

TEL AVIV Feb 13 One of Israel's largest holding groups, IDB Holding Corp, plans to merge two of its intermediate holding companies as part of a plan to simplify its complex pyramid-type structure and reduce costs.

Discount Investment Corp will buy the portion of Koor Industries it does not already own.

The two companies aim to complete a deal by the end of the second quarter. Koor's assets and liabilities would be transferred to Discount and investors in Koor would receive cash for their shares.

Discount already holds 70 percent of Koor, while its parent IDB Development owns 13.3 percent and the public has 16.7 percent. Koor has a market value of 2.28 billion shekels ($613 million).

"The merger of Koor and Discount Investment would create a merged company with a high level of liquidity, a strong, stable balance sheet and a diversity of holdings in companies that are leader in their sectors in Israel and abroad," the companies said.

They have set up committees to negotiate terms of the deal and an external auditor will be appointed to provide a valuation for Koor.

Shares in Koor jumped 9.2 percent on the news to 52.4 shekels while Discount fell 0.1 percent to 24.83 shekels.

Discount's subsidiaries include Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, Cellcom, the country's biggest mobile phone operator and real estate developer Property and Building.

Koor owns 2.3 percent of Credit Suisse and 40 percent of MA Industries, the world's biggest maker of generic crop protection products.