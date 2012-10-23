UPDATE 2-China firm makes $850 mln bid for Australia's Discovery Metals

* To go directly to shareholders; needs minimum 51 pct
acceptance
* Has agreed funding with China Development Bank
* Has gained China regulatory clearance
* Discovery shares up more than 6 pct, trade above offer
value
By Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul
SYDNEY, Oct 23 A private equity firm founded by
Chinese billionaire Yu Yong has gone hostile with its A$824
million ($850 million) takeover bid for Australia's Discovery
Metals Ltd after the copper miner's board rebuffed a
similar offer earlier this month.
Discovery's shares jumped more than 6 percent to slightly
more than the offer price, indicating investors may hold out for
a higher offer from CF Investments, which is 75 percent owned by
Yu's Cathay Fortune Corp and 25 percent by China-Africa
Development Fund.
The decision to go hostile after Discovery's surprise
rejection of an initial bid has bolstered expectations that
resource-hungry Chinese firms will seek more acquisitions in the
sector, especially among companies that have promising projects
in emerging markets.
"What the major institutional shareholders will or should do
is go back to these guys and say: 'Give us an extra 10 percent
and you can have it,' and that's what I think the current market
price is reflecting," said Pieter Bruinstroop, an analyst at
broker Octa Phillip.
CF Investments offered A$1.70 a share, 3 percent above
Discovery's last closing price but 17 percent above its last
trade before the initial offer was made public on Oct. 4, adding
to a string of small to mid-sized mining deals in Asia after a
slide in metals prices made valuations more attractive.
Cathay Fortune, which already owns 13.7 percent of
Discovery, is targeting the firm for its Boseto project in
Botswana, near a central and southern African region that has
attracted more than $10 billion in copper takeovers in the past
two years.
The company has set a minimum acceptance condition of 51
percent, which means it only needs just over 37 percent support
to go ahead with the deal.
China, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of global copper
consumption, has been on the prowl for mining investments in
Africa, South America and central Asia as it looks to feed ever
expanding domestic demand for key commodities.
Discovery's shares touched a six-month high of A$1.76 after
the news but later trimmed some of their gains to trade up 5
percent at A$1.732.
AFRICAN ASSETS
The hostile bid for Discovery stoked gains in other copper
miners and explorers on hopes of more takeover activity, with Oz
Minerals rising nearly 3 percent, and PanAust
and Tiger Resources both rising about 1.3 percent.
Discovery rejected the offer earlier this month, saying it
failed to reflect the value of its operations, expansion plans
and exploration potential. On Tuesday, it told shareholders to
take no action until they receive an official offer document.
"I think there is more value in it for the Chinese. It is a
fantastic asset for them," said Octa Phillip's Bruinstroop,
pointing to 200 million tonnes in copper and silver resources at
Boseto and a large volume in mineralisation that has yet to be
classified as resources.
Bruinstroop has a base case valuation of A$1.27 a share, but
sees the company worth more than A$2 a share if its resources
can be fully developed.
The company's rejection of the previous offer came as a
surprise, as it was well above some analysts' valuations on the
stock.
"The decision of the Discovery board to refuse access to due
diligence and further engagement without any reasonable basis
has prompted CFC's decision to bypass the Discovery board," said
Yong Yu, whose net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion by Forbes.
For investors who bought into a recent capital raising at
A$1.20 a share, the offer of A$1.70 would generate a 42 percent
profit.
Cathay Fortune also owns 35.5 percent of Hong Kong-listed
China Molybdenum Co Ltd, the largest molybdenum
producer in China and the fourth-largest in the world.
It said the offer, which has already gained Chinese
regulatory approval, will be funded by agreed term loans from
China Development Bank Corp and existing liquidity.
Chinese firms have been actively pursuing assets in Africa
this year.
China-Africa Development Fund and China Guangdong Nuclear
Power Corp agreed to buy Kalahari Minerals and Extract Resources
for about $2.3 billion, gaining control of the Husab uranium
project in Namibia.
State-owned China National Gold is considering a bid for the
African unit of Barrick Gold Corp, the world's No. 1
gold producer.
The interest in Africa coincides with a switch away from
Australia and Canada, where asset prices have become more
expensive.
Long project approval processes have also put off some
Chinese investors, spurring the search for assets in emerging
markets.
Citigroup is advising Cathay Fortune and China-Africa
Development Fund on the deal, and UBS is advising
Discovery Metals.