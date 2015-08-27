RPT-Funds snub Discovery director after rich CEO pay package

(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Aug 26 Investors in Discovery
Communications Inc, including Manning & Napier Inc
and BlackRock Inc, withheld support for a member
of the company's compensation committee, recent securities
filings show, after the cable network operator gave its CEO the
richest pay package in the S&P 500.
The filings also show how some large fund firms backed
opposite sides in a major proxy fight at DuPont this
spring, with BlackRock funds backing management and Fidelity
funds like Magellan supporting dissident director
candidates.
Because fund firms rarely discuss their proxy voting in
detail, the disclosures provide a rare look at the influential
votes they cast. Spokespeople for BlackRock, Fidelity and
Discovery declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Manning &
Napier did not return messages.
Compensation for Discovery CEO David Zaslav became a
flashpoint this spring after he received $156 million for 2014,
most of it tied to performance goals meant to align his
interests with those of shareholders.
Discovery did not hold an advisory vote on Zaslav's pay this
year, leaving the votes on two directors, Robert Beck and J.
David Wargo, as the main way for investors to express
displeasure on the pay, according to proxy adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services.
Beck, an independent consultant who sits on Discovery's
compensation committee, received support of just 56 percent of
votes cast at the company's annual meeting on May 20. Wargo, was
supported by 69 percent of votes cast. A number of BlackRock
Funds that opposed Beck supported Wargo, filings showed,
including BlackRock Long-Horizon Equity Fund.
Manning & Napier funds like Pro-Blend Maximum Term
opposed both directors. S&P 500 directors on average received 97
percent support, according to consulting firm Semler Brossy.
In the case of DuPont, the company in May repelled a
challenge by activist investor Nelson Peltz, with shareholders
backing all 12 directors nominated by the U.S. chemical
conglomerate's management. Peltz's Trian Fund Management had
sought four seats on the board, including one for himself, and
had pushed the company to split its business.
A source close to the matter had previously said DuPont had
won backing from large fund firms including BlackRock, but the
funds had not previously disclosed their voting.
In a recent corporate governance report, BlackRock described
its talks with an unnamed company, likely Dupont, and said that
while a dissident shareholder "raised reasonable questions,"
board changes were unnecessary.
