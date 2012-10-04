UPDATE 2-Chinese private equity offers $850 mln for Discovery Metals

* Rare private equity approach for resource project
* CFC seeking Discovery's Botswana copper project
* A$1.70/share offer at 16.4 pct premium to last traded
price
* Discovery shares on trading halt
By Miranda Maxwell and Denny Thomas
MELBOURNE/HONG KONG, Oct 4 A private equity firm
founded by Chinese billionaire Yu Yong and a fund backed by
state-owned China Development Bank have offered to buy
Australian-listed copper explorer Discovery Metals Ltd,
valung the company at about $850 million.
The takeover offer for Discovery is the latest in a series
of small-to-mid-sized metals and mining deals to hit Asia in the
wake of sliding commodity prices. The fall in metal prices is
making it hard for smaller producers and explorers to secure
funding for their projects, which is expected to spark a series
of asset sales, bankers have told Reuters.
It's rare for private equity firms to buy into mining
companies as the cyclical nature of the business makes it hard
to predict the outcome of such investments.
But Yu's Cathay Fortune Corp. (CFC) already owns a 13.7
percent stake in Discovery Metals, which is focused on the
emerging Kalahari Copper belt in northwest Bostwana.
Yu, the largest shareholder in CFC, has a net worth of $1.4
billion according to Forbes. CFC also owns 35.5 percent of Hong
Kong listed China Molybdenum, the largest molybdenum
producer in China and the fourth largest in the world.
Chinese investment into Australia's mining sector has come
under intense scrutiny, but Australia has never outright
rejected any Chinese acquisition.
CFC's deal has already been approved by Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board, CFC said in a statement on Thursday.
The deal is still conditional on securing regulatory approvals
in China.
The all-cash deal was backed by a $600 million loan from
China Development Bank, China's policy bank, the statement said.
The proposal is for a joint venture that would be 75 percent
owned by CFC and 25 percent owned by China-Africa Development
Fund (CAD).
The cash offer of A$1.70 a share is at a 16.4 percent
premium to Discovery's last traded price of A$1.46. Discovery
Metals was placed on a trading halt on Thursday morning.
"CFC and CAD Fund value the high quality of Discovery
Metals' senior management team, and are enthusiastic about the
opportunity to work with them to develop and provide funding
certainty to the Boseto Copper Project," Yu said in a statement
emailed to Reuters.
Citigroup is advising CFC, the statement added.
CHINESE ON THE PROWL
China, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of global copper
consumption, has been on the prowl for mining investments in
Africa, South America and central Asia as it looks to feed ever
expanding domestic demand for key commodities.
Earlier this year, China-Africa Development Fund and China
Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) agreed to buy Kalahari
Minerals and Extract Resources for about $2.3 billion, giving
them control of the Husab uranium project in Namibia.
State-owned China National Gold is also considering a bid
for the African unit of Barrick Gold, the world's No. 1
producer.
Of late, China has seen switching away from Australia and
Canada as asset prices became more expensive. For a related
Long project approval processes have also put off some
Chinese investors, spurring the search for assets in emerging
markets instead.