Discovery signs partnership with streaming service BAMTech

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 1 Discovery Communications Inc
and video-streaming firm BAMTech will form a joint
venture to provide back-end technology for content owners,
broadcasters and other platforms throughout Europe, the
companies said on Tuesday.
Eurosport Digital, Eurosport's website and subscription
based streaming platform, will be the initial client of the
joint venture, called BAMTech Europe. Discovery acquired full
ownership of Eurosport last year. BAMTech is the digital arm of
Major League Baseball.
Terms of the joint venture were not released.
BAMTech, which was spun off from MLB Advanced Media, has a
significant footprint in the United States, serving 7.5 million
paid subscribers with its U.S.-based clients' so-called
over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, including the NHL and
Time Warner Inc's HBO.
Discovery and other media companies are struggling with
"cord cutting" consumers who abandon large bundles of channels
sold by cable TV providers.
With Discovery holding a large footprint in the European
sports market, David Zaslav, Discovery's president and chief
executive, sees the deal beneficial to both companies.
"We think we can help (BAMTech) build a platform business in
Europe," he told Reuters. "They've got a lot of knowledge in the
direct-to-consumer business."
Unlike the United States, where 85 percent of homes
subscribe to pay-TV, only about half of Europe's 740 million
homes count themselves as TV subscribers, said Zaslav.
Discovery reaches most of those paid-TV subscribers but
that still leaves another 370 million potential customers, the
executive said.
Discovery has focused on building out Eurosport's digital
businesses, which include Eurosport.com and its
subscription-based OTT platform, Eurosport Player. In September,
Discovery brought Ralph Rivera from the BBC on board as managing
director for Eurosport Digital.
Walt Disney Co said in August it was buying a 33
percent stake in BAMTech for $1 billion to allow it to sell more
content directly to consumers. [n:nL4N1AQ4S2]
Zaslav said it will take around six months for BAMTech to be
fully implemented within Eurosport Digital, at least four to six
months prior to the PyeongChang (South Korea) Winter Olympics,
which begin in February 2018.
Discovery on Tuesday also reported a 22 percent slide in
third-quarter earnings, hurt by at $50 million after-tax
impairment charge related to its investment in Lionsgate
Shares of Discovery were 1.6 percent lower at $25.70 in
afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Anna Driver and Steve
Orlofsky)