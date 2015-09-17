Discovery's Zaslav says he's bullish on Europe

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept 17 Discovery
Communications' Chief Executive David Zaslav said
there were opportunities in Europe to develop the factual
content that would drive the company's growth in a
multi-platform age, led by its Olympics coverage from 2018.
Zaslav said the company's channels, which include Animal
Planet and Discovery as well as Eurosport, were in millions of
homes in Europe, and there was scope to grow further.
It agreed earlier this year to pay $1.4 billion to show the
Olympic Games from 2018 to 2024 across Europe, beating national
public broadcasters that have traditionally shown the event.
"We are still quite optimistic, we are still quite ambitious
about investing in content and platforms," he said at the TV
industry's RTS Convention in Cambridge on Thursday.
The cable TV industry in the United States was convulsed
this summer by worries about "cord cutting," or dropping of
cable or satellite TV subscriptions, fuelled by Walt Disney Co's
admission that its sports juggernaut ESPN had lost a
"modest" number of customers.
Zaslav said the changes in the industry were not new nor
unexpected.
"I don't think (the industry) has a cold, I don't think it's
sick. I think it's evolving," he said.
Zaslav said Discovery would continue to invest in the
content that new players, such as Apple, needed to
light up their devices, but it would not overspend.
"In sports, at least for now, our view is we could have a
hell of a business with Eurosport and not play that extreme
bidding game for EPL (the English Premier League) or football
here in the UK or throughout Europe," he said.
In response to a question about whether Discovery could be
interested buying a British broadcaster such as ITV,
Zaslav said he would "probably look" at all such opportunities.
"If there are media assets that become available, our number
one priority is international expansion, Latin America and
Europe being front and centre, so as assets become available
here we are always looking at them," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)