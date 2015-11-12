Eurosport to rebrand with channels tailored to national tastes

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 12 Eurosport plans to start life
under the full ownership of Discovery Communications
with a rebrand to promote a move to more distinct national
channels, as it steps up its fight with the likes of Sky
and Canal Plus.
Eurosport, which reaches 151 million homes across Europe
with its main channel, has had a generic European feel in the
past which has not always suited viewers' increasing preference
for a channel tailored to national tastes.
Having been fully acquired by U.S. media company Discovery
in October, Eurosport now aims to build audiences around
channels more suited to these national tastes, using big name
on-screen presenters and pundits well known in each country.
The firm said it would also adopt the so-called Rupert
Murdoch "battering ram approach" to promote itself, where a
broadcaster uses its best assets, or content, to attract
customers and then promote other products.
In this case, some Eurosport programming will be used on
Discovery's free-to-air channels to reach a wider audience.
"Pre-Discovery, essentially it was a pan-European model in
21 languages with largely the same content," Eurosport Chief
Executive Peter Hutton told Reuters. "That needs to now have a
nationality face with it, and to some degree have the right
content for that territory."
Founded in 1989, Eurosport has built its business around
programming such as tennis, motorsports, basketball, cycling and
winter sports.
It has held back from buying the most expensive content,
such as English Premier League rights, but in June this year it
agreed to pay 1.3 billion euros to screen the Olympic Games from
2018 to 2024 across Europe.
Hutton said the battle by the likes of Murdoch's Sky, BT
and Canal Plus for the most expensive rights had caused
problems for Eurosport in the past, but offered opportunities.
"Eurosport was always the lowest common denominator of
sports content," he said. "Eurosport ended up with a lot of non
exclusive sports content which was nice to have but not must
have.
"(But now) as Sky and BT spend so much money around the
football you actually see them spending a lot less around the
other sports and that's a good opportunity for us," he said.
The most immediate change will be a new logo. The Eurosport
name surrounded by the stars of the European Union flag will be
replaced by a logo with the E of the word Eurosport
incorporating a single star.
This will be used across Eurosport's many platforms on TV
and online and feature in a new marketing campaign. Antonio
Ruiz, marketing vice president, said the broadcaster would look
to incorporate Discovery's story-telling approach to programme
making.
(Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Jane Merriman)