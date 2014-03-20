Discovery chairman Hendricks to retire from board

March 20 John Hendricks, the founder of
Discovery Communications Inc, will retire as the media
company's chairman and from its board in May, Discovery
announced on Thursday.
He will remain chairman through Discovery's annual
shareholder meeting on May 16, the company said in a statement.
Hendricks created the Discovery Channel, which was launched
in 1985 to offer documentary programming. He served as chief
executive of Discovery Communications until he stepped down from
that role in 2004.
Discovery now operates more than 190 worldwide television
networks including the Discovery Channel, TLC and Animal Planet.
"For over three decades now, I have somewhat envied the
legions of documentarians that we have employed who have
traveled the world to bring great stories and experiences to our
viewers," Hendricks said in a letter to the board. "It is now
finally time for me to go exploring!"
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)