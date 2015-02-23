UPDATE 1-Twenty-First Century Fox denies report it held takeover talks with Discovery

(Adds Fox denial)
Feb 23 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox
Inc held preliminary takeover talks with Discovery
Communications Inc with a view to creating a $100
billion entertainment giant, the Australian Financial Review
reported on Monday.
Fox, which like other broadcasters is battling a shift to
on-demand TV, denied there had been any talks with Discovery,
which owns Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.
"No truth, not even any sort of talks", said John Connolly,
a spokesman for the company in Australia. "There is no truth in
the rumours."
The AFR reported senior executives from both companies met
about two weeks ago to discuss a potential takeover bid, citing
unnamed sources close to the situation.
The discussions were "nascent", and there was no guarantee
that a formal offer would be made or that discussions have
continued, it said.
Discovery declined to comment on the report.
