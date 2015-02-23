版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 23日 星期一 11:14 BJT

UPDATE 1-Twenty-First Century Fox denies report it held takeover talks with Discovery

(Adds Fox denial)

Feb 23 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc held preliminary takeover talks with Discovery Communications Inc with a view to creating a $100 billion entertainment giant, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.

Fox, which like other broadcasters is battling a shift to on-demand TV, denied there had been any talks with Discovery, which owns Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.

"No truth, not even any sort of talks", said John Connolly, a spokesman for the company in Australia. "There is no truth in the rumours."

The AFR reported senior executives from both companies met about two weeks ago to discuss a potential takeover bid, citing unnamed sources close to the situation.

The discussions were "nascent", and there was no guarantee that a formal offer would be made or that discussions have continued, it said.

Discovery declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Byron Kaye in Sydney; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐