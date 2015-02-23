Twenty-First Century Fox held takeover talks with Discovery - media

Feb 23 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox
Inc has held preliminary takeover talks with Discovery
Communications Inc with a view to creating a $100
billion entertainment giant, the Australian Financial Review
reported on Monday.
Senior executives from both companies met about two weeks
ago to discuss a potential takeover bid, the newspaper reported,
citing unnamed sources close to the situation.
The discussions were "nascent", and there was no guarantee
that a formal offer would be made or that discussions have
continued, it said.
Discovery and Fox were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)