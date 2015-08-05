UPDATE 2-Discovery unlikely to buy back shares this year

* Expects to resume buyback in 2016
* 2nd-qtr rev, profit miss estimates
* Shares down about 9 pct
(Adds CFO comments from conference call; updates shares)
Aug 5 Discovery Communications Inc
said it was unlikely to buy back any more shares this year as it
looks to save cash and retain its credit rating, sending its
shares down about 9 percent.
The Discovery Channel and Animal Planet owner also reported
quarterly revenue and profit below analysts' expectations, hurt
by lower ad sales and a strong dollar.
"... Given our current debt-to-EBITDA threshold is at the
higher end of target levels for 'BBB' companies, we are now
focused on preserving cash for the remainder of this year," CFO
Andrew Warren said on a conference call with analysts.
The company has bought back $575 million of shares this
year, including $52 million of stock it has agreed to buy from
Advanced New House, Warren added.
"... We forecast having meaningfully more capital available
(in 2016) and expect the amount of capital allocated to share
repurchases increase significantly next year," Warren said.
Warren said the company has spent over $6.2 billion buying
back shares since the beginning of the share repurchase program
at the end of 2010.
The company also forecast full-year revenue, excluding
currency, to grow in the high single to low double digits and
adjusted profit to rise in low double digit in percentage terms.
Revenue from ad sales, which accounts for almost half of
total revenue, fell 3.6 percent in the quarter ended June 30.
Up to Tuesday's close, the dollar had risen more than 20
percent against a basket of major currencies in the past 12
months.
Last month, Discovery said it would take full ownership of
sports broadcaster Eurosport for 491 million euros from French
media group TF1 Group and also renewed a distribution agreement
with Comcast Corp.
Discovery said revenue from international networks rose 1
percent, while revenue at its U.S. networks rose 4.9 percent.
International networks accounted for nearly half of revenue
in the quarter.
However, net income available to the company fell to $286
million, or 44 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June
30, from $379 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2.7 percent to $1.65 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 48 cents per
share and revenue of $1.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Discovery's shares were down more than 8 percent at $30.00
in late-morning trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy, Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Don Sebastian)