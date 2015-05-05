Discovery Communications revenue rises 9 pct

May 5 Discovery Communications Inc,
the owner of Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel, reported a
9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in
distribution revenue at its U.S. and international networks.
Net income available to the company rose to $250 million, or
37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from
$230 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $1.54 billion from $1.41 billion.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)