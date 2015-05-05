UPDATE 2-Discovery forecasts bigger hit to 2015 revenue from dollar

* 1st-qtr adj profit/shr $0.42 vs est $0.35
* Revenue increases 9 pct
* Costs rise 8 pct
(Adds comment from CFO, analyst, cost details; updates share
move)
By Sai Sachin R
May 5 Discovery Communications Inc,
the owner of Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel, warned of
a bigger hit from a strengthening dollar and said costs would
increase in the coming quarters.
The company said it now expects a $425 million hit from the
dollar to its revenue for the full year, up from the $350
million it had earlier forecast.
The forecast is on a constant currency basis net of hedging
strategy, said the company, which gets nearly half its revenue
from outside the United States.
The dollar, which has surged about 20 percent against
a basket of major currencies, is expected to continue to gain,
making revenue denominated in other currencies less valuable in
dollar terms.
Discovery Communications also said on Tuesday that it
expects costs to climb up in its U.S. networks in the current
quarter and the next due to increased marketing and the timing
of some content.
Growth in the company's adjusted operating income before
depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) will lag its revenue
growth this quarter, hurt by increased spending on content at
its Eurosport channel.
A 2 percent drop in operating costs helped Discovery's U.S.
networks report a 6 percent rise in adjusted OIBDA, excluding
the impact of the consolidation of the Discovery Family channel,
for the first quarter ended March 31.
The company's quarterly profit beat the average analyst
estimate as total margins increased 2 percentage points to 39
percent on an organic basis, Chief Financial Officer Andy Warren
said on a post-earnings call.
Total adjusted OIBDA increased 8 percent to $568 million,
helped by "cost-driven upside in both major geographic
segments", said Cowen & Co analysts, who had expected $512
million.
Higher rates and increased subscribers in Latin America
helped Discovery increase distribution revenue by 17 percent in
international networks and 13 percent in U.S. networks.
Total revenue from U.S. networks rose 6 percent to $749
million, and from international networks increased 10.2 percent
to $735 million. Total revenue increased 9 percent to $1.54
billion.
First-quarter net income available to Discovery rose to $250
million, or 37 cents per share, from $230 million, or 33 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 35 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Discovery shares were down nearly 1 percent at $33.12 after
on the Nasdaq in midday trading.
