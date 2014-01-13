Discovery, Scripps Networks end merger talks - WSJ

Jan 13 Discovery Communications Inc
and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc abandoned talks for
a merger last week, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting
people familiar with the matter.
The discussions did not go beyond the early, exploratory
stage and Discovery had not made a formal offer for Scripps, the
newspaper reported. ()
A report in Variety had said in December that Discovery was
considering a bid for Scripps, home to the Food Network and
HGTV.
The Scripps family did not appear ready to sell the cable
company, Wall Street Journal said.
The family had a 43 percent stake in Scripps Networks and
newspaper company E.W. Scripps through a trust which
ceased to exist in 2012, after which the shares were
redistributed to descendants.
The merger talks did not get far enough to consider terms or
a price, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Discovery will refocus on overseas expansion, which had been
its focus before the talks with Scripps, the Journal said.
Discovery and Scripps were not immediately available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.