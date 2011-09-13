UPDATE 1-Discovery Air posts higher Q2 profit

BRIEF-Blackberry announces mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
(Follows alerts)
* Q2 EPS C$0.10 vs C$0.08 last year
* Rev rises 23 pct to C$70.7 mln
* Shares up 6 pct
Sept 13 Discovery Air Inc (DAa.TO) posted a higher quarterly profit helped by strong demand for flight services in northern Canada and Peru, sending the company's shares up over 6 percent on Tuesday morning.
For the second quarter, the company earned C$18 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with C$11.3 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year ago period.
Revenue rose by 23 percent to C$70.7 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 9 cents a share on revenue of C$66.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Discovery Air provides specialized air transport, logistics and remote operations management services to corporate customers and government agencies.
The Ontario-based company's shares were trading up 6 percent at C$0.50 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction