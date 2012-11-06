版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 22:49 BJT

BRIEF-Discovery sees high single digit ad growh in Q4

Nov 6 Discovery Communications Inc : * Says there will be a $50 million to $60 million increase in content expense

next year * Says current ad market trends continue to be encouraging * Says anticipates ad sales growth in the high single digits in fourth quarter * Says domestic advertising market feels quite strong now

