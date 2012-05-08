版本:
Discovery Communications quarterly profit falls

May 8 Discovery Communications reported a lower quarterly profit as costs and expenses rose nearly 49 percent.

Discovery - whose cable networks include Discovery Channel, TLC and Animal Planet - said first-quarter net income fell to $222 million, or 57 cents per share, from $305 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to about $1.10 billion.

