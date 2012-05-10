New Issue-Discovery Communications sells $1 bln 2-pt notes

May 10 Discovery Communications LLC on Thursday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.30 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.167 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.399 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/17/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 155 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.95 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.228 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/17/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS