New Issue-Discovery Communications sells $1 bln 2-pt notes

May 10 Discovery Communications LLC 
on Thursday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two
parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and RBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.30 PCT    MATURITY    05/15/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.167   FIRST PAY   11/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.399 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/17/2012 	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 155 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.95 PCT    MATURITY    05/15/2042	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.228   FIRST PAY   11/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  05/17/2012 	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 195 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

