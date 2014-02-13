版本:
Discovery Communications posts higher quarterly revenue

Feb 13 Discovery Communications Inc reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in its U.S. and international networks.

The company's net income rose to $289 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $224 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.54 billion in the quarter from $1.20 billion a year earlier.
