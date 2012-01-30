Big Pharma donates drugs for neglected diseases

* Target is to eliminate or control 10 diseases by 2020
* 13 big drugmakers join Gates, British, U.S., UAE
* Illnesses kill and disable millions in poor countries
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 30 The world's major
pharmaceutical companies joined forces with governments and
leading global health organisations on Monday to donate drugs
and scientific know-how to help control or wipe out 10
neglected tropical diseases by 2020.
Drugmakers have been criticised in the past for not doing
enough to fight diseases of the poor as they concentrate instead
on conditions more prevalent in rich nations, such as high
cholesterol.
But in the largest coordinated effort yet to fight diseases
such as Guinea worm disease, leprosy and sleeping sickness, the
group promised to give away 14 billion doses of medicines by the
end of this decade.
They will also share expertise and drug discovery work to
invent new medicines for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that
as yet have no treatments.
The AIDS pandemic forced the drug companies in the past
decade to pay more attention to the developing world, and a new
focus on the economic potential of emerging markets has given
drug companies an incentive to promote their brands in
developing countries.
In a project expected to affect the lives of a billion
people worldwide, the drugmakers pledged more than $785 million
to support NTD research and development (R&D) and strengthen
drug distribution and treatment programmes.
World Health Organisation (WHO) director general Margaret
Chan, who announced the deal in London, said it "changes the
face" of NTDs -- illnesses that needlessly disable, blind and
kill millions of the world's poorest people.
"These ancient diseases are now being brought to their knees
with stunning speed," she told an audience at the Royal College
of Physicians in the British capital.
"With the boost to this momentum being made today, I am
confident almost all of these diseases can be eliminated or
controlled by the end of this decade."
NTDs disproportionally affect people in the poorest
countries of the world. Experts estimate more than a billion
people are affected by them, including more than 500 million
children.
The WHO's first global report on neglected tropical diseases
in 2010 said that while they cost billions of dollars in lost
productivity, they are often ignored because they affect mainly
poor people and do not offer a profitable market for drugmakers.
NTDs include illnesses such as sleeping sickness, which is
transmitted through tsetse fly bites and threatens millions of
people in Africa, and Chagas disease, a debilitating condition
caused by a parasite transmitted in infected faeces of
blood-sucking bugs. An estimated 10 million people are infected
with Chagas, mostly in Latin America where the disease is
endemic.
"HORRIFIC"
Speaking for chief executives of the drug firms involved in
the partnership, Andrew Witty, GlaxoSmithKline's CEO
described the impact of the diseases as "horrific" and said he
hoped the scale of this new cooperation would beat them.
"No one company or organisation can do it alone," he said.
Adding the new pledges to existing individual commitments,
13 drug companies including Pfizer, Merck,
Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi GlaxoSmithKline,
Novartis and others will donate an average of 1.4
billion treatments a year to people suffering from NTDs.
The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
and Associations (IFPMA) said new R&D collaborations and deals
with drugmakers and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative
(DNDi) would also give "unprecedented" access to libraries of
chemical compounds that may lead to new treatments.
Extra funding for the project came from Britain, the United
States and United Arab Emirates, the Gates Foundation and the
Children's Investment Fund Foundation. The World Bank agreed to
extend financing to help African countries build health systems
better able to integrate NTD elimination and control.
Multi-billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, whose
foundation announced a five-year, $363 million commitment to
support NTD product and operational research, said the
collaboration would help millions of people build
self-sufficiency and overcome the need for aid and serve as a
model for tackling future global development challenges.