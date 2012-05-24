版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 05:08 BJT

Dish takes TV networks to court over ad zapper

May 24 The maker of a new digital video recorder that lets viewers skip television commercials at the touch of a button has asked a federal judge to let it sell the product, in a challenge to broadcast TV networks that oppose the technology.

Dish Network Corp on Thursday asked for a court order that its "Auto Hop" feature does not infringe any copyright owned by the four major U.S. television networks: Walt Disney Co's ABC, CBS Corp's CBS, News Corp's Fox and Comcast Corp's NBC.

It filed its request with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐