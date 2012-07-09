UPDATE 2-Dish loses bid to keep all of TV ad case in NYC

* Networks opposed "Auto Hop" ad zapper on copyright grounds
* Judge: Parts of dispute can be addressed in California, NY
* Dish says OK for viewers to skip commercials
* Networks in case include ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK July 9 Dish Network Corp has
lost its bid to have its entire dispute with the four major
broadcast networks over an ad-skipping feature heard in a New
York court, rather than in Los Angeles as the networks
preferred.
With billions of dollars of advertising revenue at stake,
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan granted a
motion by News Corp's Fox network to dismiss Dish's
copyright and contract claims in her court over the "Auto Hop"
feature, saying they should be addressed in Los Angeles.
Swain also dismissed Dish's copyright claims in her court
against CBS Corp's CBS and Comcast Corp's NBC,
saying they too belong in California. But she did allow contract
claims against the two networks to go ahead in her New York
court.
She also allowed all of Dish's claims against Walt Disney
Co's ABC to remain in New York.
While the decision does not address the case's merits, it is
important because the choice of court can help a party take
advantage of more favorable law in its preferred venue.
Dish said that "regardless of the venue," it looks forward
to proceeding with the case, and "will stand behind consumers
and their right to skip commercials, something they have been
doing since the invention of the remote control."
Fox in a statement said it is pleased with the decision.
Lawyers for the other networks did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Auto Hop, featured on Dish's "Hopper" digital video recorder
and sometimes known as an ad zapper, lets subscribers skip over
commercials on programs they have saved on their DVRs.
Dish has maintained that it lets viewers fast-forward
through but not delete commercials, and said the feature does
not alter the broadcast signal.
But networks have complained that the feature violated
copyright law and would undermine their ability to generate
revenue by enabling advertisers, expecting their commercials to
be skipped, to demand lower rates.
TV ad spending is estimated to top $200 billion globally in
the next five years.
RACE TO THE COURTHOUSE
Dish had sued the networks in May, seeking a court order
that Auto Hop did not infringe any of their copyrights.
It sued mere hours before CBS, Fox and NBC filed lawsuits
against Dish in Los Angeles. ABC did not file its own lawsuit,
but assented to having the case heard in Los Angeles.
Dish argued that the case belonged in New York because it
won the race to the courthouse, and because its contracts with
ABC and CBS required that disputes be heard there.
But Swain said part of the lawsuit belonged in California,
saying Dish's filing "was motivated by a fear of imminent legal
action by the networks and was, thus, improperly anticipatory."
She ordered all parties to use their "best efforts" to
coordinate the litigation to avoid overlap and inefficiency.
The Auto Hop feature does not affect cable programming, and
requires viewers to wait until 1 a.m. on the morning after a
show airs before they can skip commercials.
With about 14 million subscribers, Englewood, Colorado-based
Dish is the second-largest satellite TV provider in the United
States behind DirecTV.
Dish shares closed Monday down 22 cents at $28.26 on the
Nasdaq.
The Dish lawsuit is Dish Network LLC v. American
Broadcasting Cos et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 12-04155. The network lawsuits are: Fox
Broadcasting Co et al v. Dish Network LLC et al, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California, No. 12-04529; NBC Studios
LLC et al v. Dish Network Corp et al in the same court, No.
12-04536; and CBS Broadcasting Inc et al v. Dish Network Corp et
al in the same court, No. 12-04551.