UPDATE 2-US judge orders Dish to pay $280 mln fines, damages in telemarketing lawsuit

(Adds FTC comment)
By David Shepardson and Anjali Athavaley
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 5 A federal judge in
Illinois on Monday ordered Dish Network Corp to pay
$280 million in penalties to the U.S. government and four states
in an eight-year-old "robocall" telemarketing lawsuit.
In what may be the largest ever monetary judgment in a
"robocall" case, U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough required
Dish to pay $168 million to the U.S. government and $112 million
to North Carolina, California, Ohio and Illinois over what the
judge said were "millions and millions" of calls.
Myerscough said the award represents about one-fifth of
Dish's 2016 after-tax profits. She said the award was "not
onerous" and rejected what she termed Dish's "pleas of poverty
and lack of cash."
In March 2009, the states and FTC sued Dish after the
company settled with 46 states for allegedly violating "do not
call" rules and rules governing "robocalls."
Dish and its contractors allegedly made millions of illegal
calls by calling numbers on the Do Not Call Registry and by
placing telemarketing calls that deliver prerecorded or
"robocall" messages to live consumers.
In a statement, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said
it "respectfully disagrees with today’s decision by the Court,
and said that it will appeal the ruling. Dish added that the
penalties "radically and unjustly exceed, by orders of
magnitude, those found in the settlements in similar actions."
The company added "the court is holding Dish responsible for
telemarketing activities conducted by independent third-parties,
including in circumstances where such third-parties
intentionally hid their telemarketing efforts from Dish."
Dish shares were largely unchanged in trading Monday,
closing up 0.2 percent at $66.19 per share.
Lois Greisman, associate director of the FTC's Division of
Marketing Practices called the decision "an enormous win for
consumers."
"I certainly hope that between the historic civil penalty
and strong injunctive relief that Dish will change how it does
business," she said.
Myerscough said in her 475-page decision that the four
states and federal government may make unannounced inspections
of Dish and its telemarketing vendors but will require approval
of the court before an inspection.
The judge also said Dish must employ a telemarketing
compliance expert to formulate a long-term plan to ensure
compliance with the do-not-call laws.
The judge said evidence suggests "pressure needs to be
maintained to keep Dish’s marketing personnel from reverting to
their practice of trying to get around the rules."
Dish in a securities disclosure noted that the federal
government at one point said it planned to seek up to $900
million in penalties and the states as much as $23.5 billion.
(Reporting by David Shepardson. Additional reporting by Diane
Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)