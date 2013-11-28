Dish chairman may remain involved in bid for LightSquared: judge

Nov 27 The chairman of Dish Network Inc. can
stay involved in the satellite TV company's bid for
telecommunications firm LightSquared Inc. despite having a
personal interest in the deal, a Nevada judge has ruled.
Clark County District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez rejected on
Wednesday shareholders' attempts to block Charles Ergen's
involvement in the deal and put the bidding of LightSquared
assets in the hands of other Dish directors.
"The court finds that there is no risk of irreparable harm
as money damages are sufficient to compensate if plaintiff is
ultimately successful on their claims," said Gonzalez in her
ruling.
Dish shareholders had sued the Dish board, arguing that an
independent committee should oversee the LightSquared bid
because Ergen had privately bought about $1 billion of the
bankrupt company's debt.
Gonzalez said the shareholders "presented no evidence and no
coherent legal theory" of any harm Dish might face if Ergen
wasn't kept from participating in its bid to acquire
LightSquared assets.
Mark Lebovitch, a lawyer representing shareholders, did not
respond to a request for comment.
A Dish spokesman said in a statement that the company was
pleased with the decision.
"The Nevada Court denied in virtually all respects the
plaintiff's request to interfere with the decision-making
authority of the Company's board of directors with respect to
the potential acquisition of certain assets of LightSquared,"
the spokesman said in a statement.
The case is: In Re Dish Network Corporation Derivative
Litigation, Case No. A-13-686775-B, District Court Clark County,
Nevada