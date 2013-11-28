Dish chairman may remain involved in bid for LightSquared: judge

Nov 27 The chairman of Dish Network Inc. can stay involved in the satellite TV company's bid for telecommunications firm LightSquared Inc. despite having a personal interest in the deal, a Nevada judge has ruled.

Clark County District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez rejected on Wednesday shareholders' attempts to block Charles Ergen's involvement in the deal and put the bidding of LightSquared assets in the hands of other Dish directors.

"The court finds that there is no risk of irreparable harm as money damages are sufficient to compensate if plaintiff is ultimately successful on their claims," said Gonzalez in her ruling.

Dish shareholders had sued the Dish board, arguing that an independent committee should oversee the LightSquared bid because Ergen had privately bought about $1 billion of the bankrupt company's debt.

Gonzalez said the shareholders "presented no evidence and no coherent legal theory" of any harm Dish might face if Ergen wasn't kept from participating in its bid to acquire LightSquared assets.

Mark Lebovitch, a lawyer representing shareholders, did not respond to a request for comment.

A Dish spokesman said in a statement that the company was pleased with the decision.

"The Nevada Court denied in virtually all respects the plaintiff's request to interfere with the decision-making authority of the Company's board of directors with respect to the potential acquisition of certain assets of LightSquared," the spokesman said in a statement.

The case is: In Re Dish Network Corporation Derivative Litigation, Case No. A-13-686775-B, District Court Clark County, Nevada