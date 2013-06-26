版本:
Dish drops out of Clearwire bidding

June 26 Dish Network said on Wednesday it was dropping out of the bidding for Clearwire, a week after Sprint raised its offer for the wireless company.

Last Thursday, Sprint revised its buyout offer for Clearwire to $5 per share and announced support from a key group of dissident shareholders.

