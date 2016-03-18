版本:
Dish to request arbitration in NBCUniversal distribution talks

LOS ANGELES, March 18 Satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp said on Friday it will request arbitration to determine the terms of a renewed distribution agreement with Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal networks.

The networks will remain available to Dish customers during a 10-day "cooling off period" during which the parties can continue negotiating, Dish said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)

